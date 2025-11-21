Solicitor General Seeks Removal of President Hichilema from Election Petition



By Hannock Kasama



Solicitor General Marshal Muchende has asked the Constitutional Court to remove President Hakainde Hichilema from a petition challenging his nomination for future elections.





Mr. Muchende has filed an affidavit in support of misjoinder, arguing that only the Attorney General can be sued in matters relating to the executive functions of the Republican President.





He further contended that the Constitution prohibits civil proceedings against the President in matters executed in his private capacity.





This follows a petition filed by Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Candidate Brian Mundubile and Tonse Alliance Youth Chairperson Celestine Mukandila.



