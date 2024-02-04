Solochi’s boyfriend detained by police for discharging firearm at Chicago Nite Club

February 4, 2024

Chelston Police Station received a report on February 3, 2024 regarding the Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

The complainant, Mr. Malcolm Chiimbe, aged 25, residing at an unmarked house in Saviye area, Solwezi, reported an incident involving an unknown person whom he encountered at Chicago Nite Club in East Park Mall.

The unknown individual threatened Mr. Chiimbe with an unidentified firearm and discharged two rounds in the air.

The incident occurred on February 3, 2024 at around 03 hours within the premises of East Park Mall.

According to the preliminary investigation,around 03 hours, Mr. Chiimbe visited Chicago Nite Club in East Park Mall and engaged in conversation with a famous social media personality and blogger, Ms. Florence Solochi. Unbeknownst to Mr. Chiimbe, Ms. Solochi was in the company of her boyfriend, identified as Mr. Peter Kambule, the suspect in this case.

Upon noticing his girlfriend talking to Mr. Chiimbe, Mr. Kambule became enraged, produced an unidentified firearm, and discharged two bullets into the air.

Chelston Police visited the crime scene and made the following observations:

One bullet traveled approximately 70 meters and struck the fifth floor of the 11-storey Wonderful Group of Companies building along Great East Road. Fortunately, the office hit was unoccupied as the building is not yet fully operational. The projectile was recovered inside the office, and the damaged lace and curtains were seized as evidence.

Following thorough investigations, the suspect was identified as Mr. Peter Kambule, aged 30, residing at an unknown house number in Salama Park, Lusaka. Mr. Kambule, a customer cleaning agent at Pyramid, Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, was found in possession of a Taurus pistol, caliber 9mm, black in color, with serial number TMU 92385.

He has been apprehended and is currently in police custody.

The firearm used in the incident has been successfully recovered by Police.

Charges are being prepared against Mr. Kambule for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and other related offenses.

He will be brought before the court to answer for his actions.

The Zambia Police Service would like to assure the public that we are committed to maintaining law and order, and any acts of violence or endangerment of public safety will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER