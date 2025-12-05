 BRIEFING | Solwezi–Chingola Road Crash Leaves 2 Dead, Dozens Injured



A pre-dawn collision on the Solwezi–Chingola road has claimed two lives and left several others injured in Mushindamo District. The crash happened at about 04:45 hours opposite Kabombomene Primary School, on a curve long known by local drivers for limited visibility and tight manoeuvres.





Police say the accident involved a Zhong Tong bus belonging to Likili Bus Services, registration BCF 220ZM, which was heading to Chingola with sixty-four passengers, and a Scania truck bearing Tanzanian plates. Preliminary findings show the truck was overtaking another vehicle on the curve when the bus collided with the rear trailer.





The bus driver, Anthony Mwamba of Lusaka, died on the spot along with the bus inspector, George Gondwe of Mushitala Compound.





Both men were trapped inside the damaged cabin. Officers at the scene described the impact as severe, with the front section of the bus crushed beyond recognition.





Five passengers sustained serious injuries and remain admitted at Solwezi General Hospital. Thirty-two others were treated for minor injuries and discharged. Bodies of the deceased have been placed in the Solwezi General Hospital Mortuary for postmortem examinations.





Police say the truck driver, believed to be a Tanzanian national, survived the crash and fled the scene. Investigators are working to trace his whereabouts and review the truck’s movement logs as part of the inquiry.





The Zambia Police Service has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when overtaking on narrow and curved stretches of the highway.



A full accident report will be issued once investigations are complete.



