SOLWEZI TOWN CLERK DIES IN ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

SOLWEZI Town Clerk Mutakela Kabombo has died after being involved in a Road Traffic Accident near Enock Kavindele Toll gate in Chingola.

Mr Mutakela Kabombo died after his vehicle which was being driven by Jack Kabeya, aged 43 lost control due to excessive speed and hit into two vehicles.

Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the incident happened on April 21, 2023.

He said involved were three motor vehicles and the first being a Toyota Hilux registration number ATB 3893, the property of Solwezi Municipal Council which was extensively damaged.

“On board was Mr Kabombo, the Town Clerk who sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot and the body is in Nchanga North Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem,” he said.

He said the second motor vehicle was a stationary truck, a Faw registration number, BAG9301 which had a damaged rear right side and was parked by Edgar Lupale aged 47 of Twapia police camp in Ndola.

Mr Mweemba said the third vehicle was a Honda Fit registration number BAG2526 which was extensively damaged and driven by Christopher Mulenga aged 44 of lilayi Lusaka.

He said on board the third vehicle was Sungachito Benard aged 53 of Lusaka who sustained a swollen left leg and is admitted to Nchanga North hospital.

“The accident happened when the first Motor vehicle was being driven from East to west due to excessive speed and he went to hit into second motor vehicle which was on the left side of the road and lost control and went on the right lane were it went to hit the third motor vehicle,” he said.