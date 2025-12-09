Somalia  Offers Scholarships to War-Affected Sudanese Students





Somalia has stepped in to support young people from Sudan whose studies were disrupted by the ongoing conflict. The Ministry of Education has launched a full scholarship program for Sudanese students covering tuition, accommodation, and monthly stipends.



The first group of students has already arrived in Mogadishu, where they’ll begin studies at Somali National University and other institutions.





Officials say this move is a gesture of solidarity. Years ago, many Somali students found refuge and education in Sudan — now Somalia says it’s returning the favour.





More students are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.