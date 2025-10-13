Somalia to add Swahili to its school and university curriculum.



Somalia will add Swahili to its school and university curriculum as part of its plan to strengthen ties with the East African Community.





Swahili will now be used as a working and teaching language alongside Somali, Arabic, and English in Somalia.





Swahili (Kiswahili) is the most widely spoken language in East Africa and one of the most spoken languages in Africa overall.



Over 200 million people speak Swahili in Africa.





It’s an official language in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and now Somalia (in education).