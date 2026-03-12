Somaliland Boldly Invites Israel to Secure the Red Sea Gateway



The Republic of Somaliland has issued a direct invitation to Israel to establish a strategic presence in Berbera, the vital port and airport overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

This narrow chokepoint carries roughly 15 percent of world trade, 30 percent of global container traffic, and 10 percent of seaborne oil—routes repeatedly threatened by Iran-backed Houthis.





Berbera boasts Africa’s longest runway and a modern deep-water port already managed with UAE support. Somaliland’s outreach follows Israel’s recognition of the breakaway republic late last year, a move that opened doors to deeper security cooperation amid ongoing regional conflict.





The invitation underscores a clear reality: stable partners like Somaliland offer Israel and the West a reliable foothold to protect vital shipping lanes from terrorism and Iranian proxies.

In a time of rising threats to free navigation, such alliances strengthen deterrence and safeguard global commerce.





Critics warn of escalation risks, but the facts remain: Berbera stands ready to serve as a bulwark for security and prosperity in one of the world’s most contested maritime corridors.