SOME INDIVIDUALS IN PF WITH PRESIDENTIAL AMBITIONS ARE CREATING CONFUSION IN THE TONSE ALLIANCE.



By Chishala Chilufya: Political & Social Analyst.



It is very unfortunate, that some elements with insatiable presidential appetite within PF have not stood down on their ambitions disregarding the unanimous decision to field ECL.



Some known individuals in the PF who have presidential ambitions are creating confusion in the Tonse Alliance by holding dark corner clandestine meetings to undermine the PF leadership led by Edgar Lungu.



As the nation may recall that during the memorial service for the late President Michael Chilufya Sata the founder President for Patriotic Front at embassy park the Presidential burial site on the 28th October 2023, President Edgar Lungu announced his coming back into active politics, during that occasion President Lungu outlined the way he wanted to participate in politics, he didn’t hide, he was very clearly categorical that he is going to work with all political parties, CSOs and like minded individuals who are progressive regardless of the region, ethnicity and tribe.



After the contested and erroneous ruling by the Constitutional Court that President Lungu was ineligible to contest the 2026 general elections, President Lungu told the Zambian people and the world that he has a PLAN B.



Please allow him to unveil PLAN B to its fullest fruition in the interest of the Zambian people at the appropriate time.



In politics you don’t allow your opponent to know your plans, if your opponent knows your plan then it ceases to be a strategy and would not achieve its objective.



The confusion in the Tonse alliance is being created to frustrate President Lungu by few individuals in the PF who have Presidential ambitions. They want President Lungu and other opposition political party Presidents who are for the progressive ideas to lose focus.



This is the third time we are seeing the Zambian people coming together regarding their ambitions to work together. This happened during colonial time to obtain Independence and the second time was in 1990 to introduce Multipartism from a one-party state.



Those people who are good students of history can tell us as a nation on how presidential candidates were chosen, they did come straight from political parties or founder leaders of political parties.



Presidents are chosen by the people. Alliance Presidents from Tonse Alliance should have open-minds that the 2026 Presidential candidate can come from any of the Alliance Presidents, inside members or from outside.



The Tonse Alliance draft Constitution is not a legal document it is just a guiding paper which proposed how the Alliance can function in the interim. Nothing is cast in concrete on a stone like the 10 commandments, everything can be adjusted to make the Alliance effective and accommodate everyone progressively.



The draft Constitution cannot be used to start undermining each other.

The majority Zambian people want to support the Tonse Alliance, but the behavior of individuals in the Alliance is not attractive.



It the collective humble expectation of many Zambian to all the leaders in Tonse Alliance to learn to embrace each other and work together, regardless of background, region, ethnicity and tribe. It is no doubt that Patriotic Front is the leading political party in the Tonse Alliance but, PF should not hold a sense of unfettered entitlement.



This battle is for everyone regardless of how small, and in so doing PF must remind themselves what they went through before and after the 2021 General Elections that is a very good lesson and experience to learn from.



To other leaders in the Tonse Alliance, do not use social media to fight your differences in the Alliance. All the positions you are occupying are just for the interim purpose.



The position of the Chairperson and the Secretary General in the Tonse Alliance is for the Patriotic Front. These positions also are for the interim. President Lungu appointed Patriotic Front vice president Honorable Given Lubinda as a chairman to Act on his behalf because the vice chairman who is Professor Dr. Danny Pule is currently abroad.



This time around it’s not only politicians who are going to decide the next President of Zambian, but the people themselves will have a bigger say because they are the greatest stakeholders.



We are 73 ethnic groupings, 10 provinces, 20 million plus Zambians, all these people have a share to decide who will be our next President. PF presidential aspiring candidates should not be jittery for positions let’s wait for the right time to come. Leadership comes from God.



Lastly, show maturity, unity, togetherness and love these things will make people start believing in PF and subsequently Tonse Alliance as we rally behind our sole 2026 presidential candidate Dr Edgar Lungu.



This time around Region and Ethnic Politics is not going to work, Zambians have learnt a bitter lesson.