SOME KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM DR. NEVERS MUMBA’S REMARKS ON HOT FM’S “HOT SEAT” PROGRAM:



– Dr. Mumba emphasized the urgent need for a cyber security law to regulate Zambia’s social media space, citing past instances where misuse of social media has damaged individuals’ integrity.



– He urged Zambians not to align with those opposing the new cyber law, stating that the law is designed to protect, not harm, citizens.



– The proposed law, according to Dr. Mumba, aligns with Zambia’s democratic principles, ensuring that justice will be served through the courts for any violations.



– He highlighted that similar laws exist globally, holding individuals accountable for their online actions, and Zambia should not be an exception.



– Dr. Mumba stressed that the law is not intended to suppress freedoms but to promote accountability and harmony in society, rooted in Zambia’s Christian values.



– Referencing the Ten Commandments, he argued that laws are essential for human coexistence and societal order.





– The new cyber security law aims to address social media infringements, clean up the digital space, and ensure a safer online environment for all.



– On constitutional amendments, Dr. Mumba pointed out that the proposed changes would address gaps, such as the collapse of elections when candidates resign, which has proven costly for the nation.



– He expressed optimism that the new laws would ensure fair and transparent elections in 2026, free from lies and propaganda spread on social media.



– Dr. Mumba criticized opposition parties for focusing on personal grievances rather than the common good of the Zambian people, calling for mutual respect and internal problem-solving.



– He defended the current government’s efforts to improve living standards, citing achievements like free education, increased Constituency Development Funds, debt restructuring, and reduced inflation.



– Despite challenges like drought, Dr. Mumba praised the government’s strides in market sanitation and ending cadreism, emphasizing their commitment to bettering the lives of Zambians.



