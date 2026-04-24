SOME PAST AFRICAN LEADERS AND THEIR TITLES

IDI AMINI 🇺🇬 (1971 – 1979)

“His Excellency, President for Life, Field Marshal Al Hadji Doctor Idi Amin Dada, VC, DSO, MC, Lord of All the Beasts of the Earth and Fishes of the Seas and Conqueror of the British Empire in Africa in General and Uganda in Particular”

YAHYA JAMMEH 🇬🇲 (1997 – 2017)

“His Excellency Sheikh Professor Alhaji Doctor Yahya Abdul-Aziz Awal Jemus Junkung Jammeh Naasiru Deen Babili Mansa”

JOSEPH MOBUTU 🇨🇩 (1971 – 1997)

“Mobutu Sese Seko Kuku Ngbendu Waza Banga”…meaning “The Warrior who Goes from Conquest to Conquest Leaving Fire in his Wake”

KAMUZU BANDA 🇲🇼 (1964 – 1994)

“His Excellency the Life President of the Republic of Malawi, Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda”….Ngwazi means the “Great Lion”

MUAMMAH GADDAFI 🇱🇾 (1969 – 2011)

“Guide of the First of September Great Revolution of the Socialist People’s Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, Brotherly Leader and Guide of the Revolution”

SOURCE: DataSpeaks