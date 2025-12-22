SOME PEOPLE ARE WORRIED THAT BILL 7 WAS CONTRIVED BY UPND TO ENSURE MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT – THAT SHOULDNT WORRY YOU – Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

SOME PEOPLE ARE WORRIED THAT BILL 7 WAS CONTRIVED BY UPND TO ENSURE MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT – THAT SHOULDNT WORRY YOU





Am not sure about suggestions that the recently passed constitutional amendments tilted the scale in favor of the UPND.



Some of the calculations I have read about point towards inbuilt advantages for the ruling party.





Listen, am not sure about that. But, hey, even if that were true, I wouldn’t lose my sleep over that.



Why? Because, no matter how long UPND rules this country, it’s inevitable destination is the opposition status.





It means the same “advantages” it may have built into the law will come to disadvantage them.



You know politicians in power don’t listen to anyone.





They don’t pass laws that can also serve them well while in the opposition.



They normally think of today and now. The future is a luxury they can’t afford.



Politicians in power are into instant gratification.





The good news is that the country and its people remain intact. That’s more important than anything else.



So, don’t lose your sleep over the recent constitutional changes.





Just go about your life like nothing has changed.



What’s important is that the sun will rise in the East and set in the West as always.



Despite climate change, our seasons remain the same.





You will wake up and go for work as you always do.



Your wife will still be your wife and your children will remain your children.



Nothing that really matters for the normal functioning of your life will change.