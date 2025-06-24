Some prisoners reportedly fled after Israel struck Iran’s famous Evin prison known for holding political and foreign nationals

Israel hasconducted airstrikes targeting Tehran’s Evin Prison, a notorious facility known for holding political prisoners, dissidents, journalists, and foreign nationals.

The Israeli military, as confirmed by Defense Minister Israel Katz, struck the prison’s entrance gate and nearby administrative buildings, causing significant damage, including a gaping hole in the entrance and partial collapse of perimeter walls.

The IDF stated the strike was part of a broader campaign targeting “regime targets and agencies of government repression” in Tehran, aimed at undermining Iran’s oppressive infrastructure.

Iranian authorities, via the judiciary’s Mizan news agency, reported the situation was under control and measures were taken to ensure prisoner safety, though state media acknowledged damage and casualties.

There have been reports claiming that hundreds of the political prisoners escape, but the exact number of the people in reports remain unverified.

The strike carried symbolic weight, as Evin is a potent symbol of Iran’s domestic repression, criticized globally for human rights abuses, including torture and arbitrary detention.

Israel’s targeting of the prison was described as a message against Iran’s regime, though the IDF emphasized precision to avoid harming prisoners, focusing on outer walls.