OPINION: Some South Africans Warn That Removing President Cyril Ramaphosa From Power Could Seriously Damage The Economy And Create Political Instability





As political pressure continues building around President following the Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala matter, some South Africans are warning that forcing him out of power could badly affect investor confidence, financial markets and economic stability.





Supporters of Ramaphosa argue that despite criticism against him, he remains one of the most influential and internationally respected leaders in Africa, with strong relationships in global business, diplomacy and investment circles. They believe sudden political uncertainty inside the ANC and government could weaken the rand, scare away investors and create even more pressure on an economy already struggling with unemployment, poverty and load shedding.





Others claim Ramaphosa has helped maintain stability during difficult economic periods and warn that removing him without a clear leadership transition plan could trigger serious political battles inside the ruling party and government.





Critics, however, argue that accountability and constitutional principles are more important than protecting markets or political leaders, insisting that no president should be treated as untouchable.





The debate continues dividing South Africans as tensions around the future of Ramaphosa’s presidency grow louder across the country.





Do you think removing Ramaphosa from power would hurt South Africa’s economy, or would the country recover stronger under new leadership?