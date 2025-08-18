‘Some things never change!’: Trump rages at Zelenskyy ahead of Monday meeting

President Donald Trump raged at his Ukrainian counterpart ahead of a high-stakes meeting between the leaders on Monday.

Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders on Monday to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine. The meeting follows a summit Trump held with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump announced that there would be “very real consequences” for Russia if it did not accept a ceasefire. That ceasefire was not agreed to, according to media reports.

“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday evening. “Remember how it started.”

Trump has flip-flopped in his support for Ukraine since the war began. At times, he parroted Russian talking points about Ukraine starting the war, even though Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

Trump has also seemed to agree with Putin that Ukraine should give up some land in exchange for ending the war. Russia has said it wants to control the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Zelenskyy rejected Russia’s offer.

The president seemed to address the land swap issue in his Truth Social post as well.

“No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE,” the president wrote. “Some things never change!!!”