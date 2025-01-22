‘Something’ led me to sleep with my underage daughter- Man tells court

Bernard Ndumbula without wasting the court’s time, boldly accepted the charge stating that he slept with his daughter on October 5, 2024.

He told the court he saw ‘something’ and later realised he was having carnal Knowledge with his daughter.

Ndumbula is charged with Incest Contrary to Section 159 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is reported that on October 5, 2024 in Lusaka, the accused person had unlawful carnal knowledge of a female namely JD knowing the same to be his biological daughter.

And according to the record, the victim around 23:00 hours on October 5, 2024 was at her neighbour’s house sleeping when her father called her to go and sleep at his house telling her that he bought her books she wanted.

The defendant told her not to be scared to sleep in the house and that she should be free around him when her mother is not around.

The girl said she went to sleep in her bedroom, and as she was about to sleep, her father entered while holding a green knife in his hands threatening to kill her if she screams.

She said Ndumbula told her she shouldn’t tell anyone about what he was going to do.

“That is how he locked the door and covered me with a blanket. He undressed me and had carnal knowledge of me,” the young girl was quoted in the court document.

She said while everything was happening, her mother was not at home.

The young girl reported the issue to her neighbour the following morning who told her to tell his elder sister. And they decided to report the matter to the police.

The court has since adjourned the matter to January 27, 2025 for reading of facts and possible sentencing.

By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba January 22, 2025.