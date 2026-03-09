BREAKING: SON OF THE AYATOLLAH TAKES POWER! Mojtaba Khamenei Becomes Iran’s New Supreme Leader





Iran has entered a dramatic new era after reports that Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed as the country’s new Supreme Leader, succeeding his father Ali Khamenei.





The powerful clerical body known as the Assembly of Experts reportedly backed the 56-year-old hard-line cleric to lead the Islamic Republic, placing him at the top of Iran’s political and military command structure.





Observers say Mojtaba is widely viewed as even more radical and fiercely anti-U.S. than his father, raising fears of a tougher stance toward the United States and its allies.





The succession comes amid intense turmoil. Reports say Mojtaba lost close family members including his mother, wife, and one of his sons during strikes targeting his father.





With Iran already locked in a widening regional conflict, analysts warn the rise of the younger Khamenei could mark a far more confrontational chapter in Middle East politics.

