Soondo Blasts Sean  Tembo, Zumani Zimba Over ‘Illegal’ Tonse Alliance Meeting Call

Soondo Blasts Tembo, Zumani Over ‘Illegal’ Tonse Alliance Meeting Call





LUSAKA — United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Party President Apostle Hector Soondo has come out strongly against Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo and Zumani Zimba, accusing them of sowing confusion by calling for a Tonse Alliance council of leaders meeting without authority.





Speaking to Hot Information Newspaper on Tuesday, Soondo categorically distanced himself and his party from what he described as an “illegal, disorderly, and self-serving attempt” to hijack the Tonse Alliance leadership structure.





“The Tonse Alliance has clearly defined leadership. Only two people are mandated to call for a council of leaders meeting — President Given Lubinda, who is acting Chairperson of the alliance and acting President of the Patriotic Front, and Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda. Any other individual who attempts to convene such a meeting is acting outside the law of the alliance,” Soondo said.





He charged that Tembo and Zumani’s call was a calculated attempt to destabilize the opposition coalition at a critical time when unity is most needed.





“This is not about ambition or personal glory,” Soondo declared. “If Sean Tembo and Zumani Zimba want to be relevant, they must respect the structures that exist. You cannot wake up and decide to impose yourself on Tonse Alliance followers. That is indiscipline, and it will not be tolerated.”



The UBZ leader emphasized that the opposition cannot afford to be distracted by “illegal gatherings” and “parallel structures” when the real task ahead is mobilizing and presenting a credible challenge to the ruling UPND in 2026.





“Zambians are watching, and what they expect from us is unity, discipline, and leadership. Not confusion. Not illegality,” he said. “Anyone who truly believes in the Tonse Alliance will know that no council meeting is legitimate unless it is called by President Lubinda or Secretary General Nakachinda.”





Soondo further warned that such unauthorized moves risk undermining the very foundation of the alliance, which was built on collective respect for agreed leadership protocols.





“If you claim to be Tonse but you disregard the leadership, then you are working against the alliance, not for it,” Soondo added. “Those who want to lead should follow procedure. Otherwise, their actions are nothing but noise.”





The statement by Soondo is the latest in a series of exchanges that point to growing internal tension within the Tonse Alliance. While some parties have raised concerns about the dominance of the Patriotic Front in decision-making, others like Soondo argue that discipline and order must take precedence if the coalition is to stand a chance in the upcoming elections.