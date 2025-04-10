Soulja Boy’s Rape Accuser Demands Almost $75 Million In Damages

Soulja Boy has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit by an anonymous woman and she is now demanding almost $75 million in damages.

The “Crank That” rapper is currently at the center of a civil trial over the allegations, which include claims of kidnapping and rape by a woman who says she was previously employed as his personal assistant.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Ron Zambrano, said during closing arguments this week that his client deserves to be awarded $73.6 million over the alleged trauma that she endured, according to Courthouse News.

“He raped her. He punched her. He kicked her. He cut her. He pointed a Draco gun at her. He locked her in her room … He told her, ‘I hope you die slow,’” Zambrano told the jury.

He added: “If you don’t believe my client, don’t give her a dollar. But if you do believe her, give her everything.”

Zambrano also criticizedSoulja Boy’s attire while attending court: “It was an act, a four-week act with glasses and a suit. The act you’re being asked to buy, unfortunately, my client did buy it. It’s why she went back.

“I ask that you don’t fall for the man sitting over there with fake glasses on trying to convince you he’s incapable of the bruises you’ve seen, the cuts you’ve seen, the text messages he sent.”

Soulja Boy’s own lawyer, Rickey Ivie, hit back at the woman’s sizeable demand for damages by telling XXL: “Her claim for damages is grossly exaggerated and unfounded just as her allegations are unfounded and unsubstantiated.”

The lawsuit was initially filed 2021 and accuses Soulja Boy of sexually and physically abusing a woman who had been in his employment since 2018.

The lawsuit alleged: “On one occasion, [Soulja Boy] punched plaintiff so hard in the head, she lost consciousness, only to wake up in a locked bedroom with no mattress, food or water.

“On another occasion when plaintiff tried to quit and leave [Soulja Boy], [he] locked her in a room for approximately three days against her will with no hot water until she was coerced into not leaving.”

The trial has been ongoing for almost a month, with text messages between the pair shown in court.

One message allegedly sent by Soulja Boy to the woman read: “I hope u die slow.”

Another message purportedly from the “Turn My Swag On” rapper said: “I hope you catch corona, bitch,” while another read: “I should have killed your ass.”

A jury will now decide the outcome.