South Africa Braces for Record Fuel Price Surge Starting April 1 Amid Global War Fallout



President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a stark warning that fuel prices in South Africa are set to surge to record highs starting April 1, driven by escalating global energy pressures linked to ongoing conflicts.





Speaking at a meeting of the African National Congress, Ramaphosa acknowledged that gasoline prices could rise by 5.31–5.82 rand per liter, while diesel may increase by over 10 rand per liter potentially pushing diesel prices in some areas to around 29.08 rand per liter.





The president admitted the situation is causing him “sleepless nights,” citing deep concerns over the rising cost of living. He has instructed the finance ministry to urgently develop relief measures to cushion the impact on citizens.





The surge is largely attributed to intensifying geopolitical tensions and conflicts affecting global oil supply chains, placing additional strain on already volatile energy markets.





Ramaphosa also condemned what he described as an “illegal war” involving the United States and Israel, reaffirming that South Africa will maintain its sovereignty and resist external pressure from global powers.





The development signals how far-reaching the economic shockwaves of the conflict have become now hitting energy markets well beyond the immediate war zones.