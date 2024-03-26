South Africa court rejects bid to deregister Zuma’s party

South Africa’s governing party African National Congress (ANC) has failed in a legal bid to stop a newly formed party which is backed by the country’s former President Jacob Zuma, from running in May’s general election.

The ANC had argued that uMKhonto weSizwe, known as MK, had not met the criteria for official registration.

The country’s electoral court on Tuesday morning rejected that challenge.

The ANC – which polls predict could lose its majority when South Africans vote on 29 May – has also instigated separate legal proceedings against MK.

Mr Zuma’s new party is gaining popularity since he joined it early this year, opinion polls suggest.

The party’s name comes from the now disbanded armed wing of the ANC, which has accused it of copyright infringement.