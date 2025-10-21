South Africa declares end to load-shedding crisis

Ramokgopa declares end to load-shedding crisis



Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says South Africa has “turned the corner” on the country’s long-standing power crisis, declaring that the days of routine load-shedding are over.





Speaking during the launch of the government’s new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2025) in Pretoria on Sunday, Ramokgopa said the focus has now shifted from crisis management to economic growth.





“Now that we have turned the corner on load-shedding, we are addressing the future. Energy ceases to be a crisis it is now a catalyst for growth,” the minister said.





The IRP 2025 outlines a R2.2 trillion investment strategy aimed at expanding South Africa’s energy generation through renewables, gas, and nuclear power. Ramokgopa said the plan is key to ensuring long-term stability in the grid and supporting industrial development.





While optimistic, the minister cautioned that sustaining the current progress requires continued maintenance of Eskom’s generation fleet and investment in transmission infrastructure.





The remarks come after months of consistent electricity supply, with no major load-shedding incidents reported since mid-year, a stark contrast to the rolling blackouts that once crippled the economy.





Ramokgopa’s statement marks a significant shift in tone for government, signalling renewed confidence in the country’s power system after years of uncertainty.