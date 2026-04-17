SOUTH AFRICA DIVIDED ALONG RACIAL LINES AS JULIUS MALEMA APPEARED IN COURT:

-Several white social media handles expressed they excitement for Julius Malema sentencing over firearms that did not kill or injure any person.



-Apartheid racists openly posted heartbreaking messages on social media platforms

Why is the South African community so heavily involved with the Julius Malema prosecutions?

Why did the Afri Forum a complainant to the firearms case?



Several social media handlers vented excitement to the outcome of the case,South Africa is heavily divided along racial lines between blacks and whites.



According to investigations on the ground the apartheid era oppressors are still not happy with the way they lost political power and are still fighting the current political narrative in South Africa.

Many South Africans are struggling with political literacy as they prioritise focus on the xenophobic anti African foreigners campaign but the coast is clear that the elites are sponsoring the campaigns of anti black foreigners.



The Afri Forum Vigilant Grouping targets any initiatives to retain the gains of the satanic apartheid years,the SA Judiciary is still infested with apartheid era judges who sabotage justice proceedings targeting black offenders,several offenders languish in prison for years under remand detention costing the State millions of rands while the Judiciary system neglects several cases.



Most Judges of the apartheid era are now old incompetent presiding over multiple black African cases,for example an offender appearing in court can take seconds only to be sent back to remand without a proper trial or hearing ,the offenders usually takes up to 3 to 6 months prior to appearing on a set court date,South African Judiciary system is one of the most inefficient in the world dragging cases for years wasting and costing the State Resources.



South African judges chuck out 3 million rands a year in salaries apoearing in court maybe for 3 minutes leaving a lot of cases in limbo.

It is surprising that Julius Malema’s case was fast processed sending shockwaves in the Judiciary system as several cases drag for years.

The Afri Forum a group of anti South Africa is fighting on the side of the USA attacking the black led government ,what is suprising is that in the interests of the State why it has not been sensored for treanous ambitions as it seeks an external outside to subvert the Constitutional laws of the Republic Of South Africa.



In recent visits the Afri Forum pushed US President Donald J Trump to impose sanctions on the South African government to afflict pain on the black majority population under the ANC led government.

It is now clear that the racial divisions in South Africa are oiled by external forces leaving blacks vulnerable and exposed as victims.