SOUTH AFRICA EXPELS ISRAEL’S TOP DIPLOMAT



President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government kicks out Israel’s chargé d’affaires Ariel Seidman, giving him just 72 hours to leave after he violated diplomatic norms and insulted the South African leader on social media.





Seidman allegedly bypassed government protocols, bringing in Israeli officials without authorization and using official platforms to attack Ramaphosa moves Pretoria calls a “gross abuse of diplomatic privilege.”





This explosive move deepens the rift since South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice over genocide allegations in Gaza. With no Israeli ambassador currently in SA, tensions have hit a new low.



Will this spark a wider diplomatic crisis?





SOUTH AFRICA DECLARES ISRAELI CHARGÉ D’AFFAIRES PERSONA NON GRATA



STATEMENT



The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has informed the Government of the State of Israel of its decision to declare Mr Ariel Seidman, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Israeli Embassy, persona non grata.





This decisive measure follows a series of unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice which pose a direct challenge to South Africa’s sovereignty. These violations include the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms to launch insulting attacks against His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, and a deliberate failure to inform DIRCO of purported visits by senior Israeli officials.





Such actions represent a gross abuse of diplomatic privilege and a fundamental breach of the Vienna Convention. They have systematically undermined the trust and protocols essential for bilateral relations.





South Africa’s sovereignty and the dignity of its offices are inviolable. Mr Seidman is required to depart from the Republic within 72 hours.





We urge the Israeli Government to ensure its future diplomatic conduct demonstrates respect for the Republic and the established principles of international engagement.





Enquiries: Mr Chrispin Phiri, Ministry Spokesperson



ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION



