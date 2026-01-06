BARRICADES ON THE BORDER: AFRICA WALLS OFF AFRICA



South Africa has begun building a massive concrete wall along its border with Mozambique, marking a dramatic new chapter in the fight against car smuggling and illegal immigration. The barrier is rising in KwaZulu-Natal, where criminal syndicates have long exploited porous border crossings to traffic stolen vehicles and undocumented migrants.





The project’s first phase, covering 8 kilometres, was largely completed by late 2024, with additional sections set to roll out through 2026. Authorities say the wall is a necessary security measure to protect South Africa’s economy and strengthen border control.

https://youtube.com/shorts/ICeqgj1v1i0?si=2gcgY0qHm3GNUmgu





But the move has sparked fierce debate across the continent. Critics warn it sends a troubling message; Africa building walls against Africa at a time when regional unity and free movement are loudly promoted. Supporters argue crime leaves no choice.





As concrete replaces open crossings, the wall is fast becoming a powerful symbol of fear, frustration, and fractured African solidarity.