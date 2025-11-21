Fun facts ✍🏿



South Africa 🇿🇦 has the highest paid Doctors, Teachers and Lecturers in Africa.





South African teachers have been reported to have the highest salaries in Africa, with earnings ranging from $2,500 to $4,500 per month, depending on the source.



South African lecturers’ salaries are also reportedly the highest on the continent, with an average salary for professors around $4,779 per month, according to some reports.





Doctors in South Africa are among the highest earners in the nation. SalaryExpert reported that the average faculty physician salary in 2025 is approximately R1,714,226 ($4,800) annually. Medical Aid.com estimates that entry-level doctors can earn over R1.9 million ($164,545) annually and senior-level doctors can earn over R4.4 million ($367,870) annually.