SOUTH AFRICA HOSPITALS REFUSED TO ATTEND TO GBM BECAUSE OF BEING A CONVINCT AS FOR EDGAR LUNGU, HE IS RECOVERING WELL AFTER FINISHING HIS CHEMOTHERAPY – THABO KAWANA

Today, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Mr. Thabo Kawana held a press briefing to discuss matters of national interest.



Below are the highlights:



EVACUATION OF PATIENTS TO OTHER COUNTRIES FOR MEDICAL ATTENTION



✅Government through Ministry of Health has continued to evacuate patients from all walks of life to various destinations such as India, Tanzania and South Africa for various serious medical attention.





✅ Government has however, continued to revamp and rehabilitate the Cancer Diseases Hospital in Lusaka at the University Teaching Hospital and similar facilities are currently being built on the Copperbelt and Southern Provinces.



✅ Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary said that President Hakainde Hichilema ordered for the evacuation of the late Ms. Edith Nawakwi together with former first lady Madam Vera Chiluba for medical attention in South Africa.





✅ In this regard, Mr. Kawana refuted claims that Ms. Nawakwi was an enemy of President Hakainde Hichilema.



✅ Mr. Kawana stated that Government had also been taking care of Ms. Nawakwi prior to her death by procuring medicine which was expensive for her to afford on her own.





ISSUES SURROUNDING THE EVACUATION OF GEOGFREY BWALYA MWAMBA (GBM)



✅ Government made an attempt to have former Defence Minister Mr. Mwamba evacuated to a named Hospital in South Africa but the Hospital declined to attend to him because of his status of being a convict.





✅ Following the decline, Mr. Mwamba’s family made other arrangements with another named hospital again in South Africa and Government together with Mr. Mwamba’s family is still waiting for the response from the said hospital.





✅ Authorities in South Africa have said to Government and the family to hold on, they will tell us when they can allow for Mr. Mwamba to be taken to South Africa.



✅ Therefore, claims that Government has blocked Mr. GBM from seeking specialist treatment abroad should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.





FORMER PRESIDENT, DR. EDGAR LUNGU’S HEALTH



✅ Former President Edgar Lungu is in South Africa for medical treatment and is currently recovering well after finishing his chemotherapy.





✅ The Permanent Secretary appealed to politicians to desist from dragging the former President into politics and instead be given an opportunity to recover well.





✅ He said there are way too many statements being made in his name while he is away for medical treatment.



✅ There is no enmity between President Hakainde Hichilema and former President Edgar Lungu as the two constantly communicate.





✅ The Permanent Secretary has since called on all Zambians to pray for the recovery of the former President.



