SOUTH AFRICA LAUNCHES IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY INTO PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA



By: MDN News



South Africa’s Parliament has officially begun a Section 89 impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa, marking a significant development in the country’s political landscape.





The newly established 31-member parliamentary committee held its inaugural meeting today, electing a chairperson as its first order of business and formally commencing the inquiry process.





The committee was created following a ruling by the Constitutional Court of South Africa in relation to the controversial Phala Phala scandal. Its mandate is to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to justify impeachment proceedings against the president under Section 89 of South Africa’s Constitution.





Over the coming weeks, committee members are expected to establish procedural rules, define the scope of the investigation, and develop a roadmap for examining the evidence before deciding whether the matter should advance further.





The inquiry is being closely watched both domestically and internationally, as it could have major implications for South Africa’s governance, political stability, and the future of President Ramaphosa’s administration.



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