SOUTH AFRICA PLEDGES VISA WAIVER TO FOSTER CONTINENTAL UNITY, MOBILITY AT PAN-AFRICAN PARLIAMENT OPENING





By Grant Choonya



Midrand, South Africa – 21st July 20265



South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thandi Moraka has emphasized the importance of continental unity and cooperation.

While highlighting Africa’s broader goals of justice and integration, she announced a significant step: “South Africa has committed to waiving visa requirements for African delegates and travelers by October 1, 2025.”





Delivering her speech at the PAP sitting in Midrand, Moraka underscored that easier movement across borders is vital for boosting intra-Africa trade, travel, and diplomacy.

“Facilitating visa-free or simplified travel is crucial to fostering stronger links among our nations,” she stated, adding that the South African government remains dedicated to the goal of easing travel restrictions to help deepen regional integration.



She also reflected on South Africa’s ongoing support for the Pan-African Parliament and underscored the country’s role as the G20 president for 2025, advocating for Africa’s interests on the global stage.

Additionally, Moraka emphasized the importance of addressing historical injustices through collective action, aligning with the African Union’s theme of “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.”





Her call for enhanced mobility echoes the broader vision of a unified, prosperous Africa, where simplified travel fosters closer ties, economic growth, and shared progress.

The decision to waive visa requirements by October signals a tangible step toward realizing this vision—one that promises to bring African nations closer together and unlock new opportunities for development and cooperation.



CIC PRESS TEAM