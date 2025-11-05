South Africa reaches record 508 registered political parties ahead of 2026 elections



Electoral Commission (IEC) has registered 62 new political parties since the 2024 national and provincial elections, bringing the total number of registered parties to a historic high of 508 .



The IEC confirmed that 14 of these new parties were registered in the recent period between August and October 2025.



Of the 508 parties on the register, 295 are registered at a national level, granting them the right to contest in any municipality, provincial legislature, or the National Assembly.





A further 404 are registered at the provincial level, though this figure includes overlap with nationally registered parties.



IEC deputy electoral officer Masego Sheburi clarified that the “registration of political parties is continuous,” indicating this upward trend is a routine but accelerating feature of the democratic process.





This record-breaking number of parties presents a stark contrast to the reality of electoral success. In the 2024 general elections, only 18 of the 70 parties that contested managed to win seats in the National Assembly or provincial legislatures, meaning 52 parties on the ballot failed to secure any representation.





This disparity has fueled a public debate about the practical workings of democracy. Some political commentators and citizens have voiced concerns that votes cast for many of these parties are effectively wasted.





The surge in registrations signals intense political interest ahead of the next local government elections, which the IEC is preparing to hold on the first Wednesday of November 2026 . The commission has allocated approximately R2.1 billion for the upcoming election and is in discussions with the National Treasury regarding its budget.





As South Africa moves toward the 2026 polls, its voters will face a broader, more fragmented political field than ever before, a testament to both vibrant political freedom and the challenges of a crowded democratic arena.