South Africa rejects U.S. 30% tariff, pushes for trade talks



President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to a unilateral 30% trade tariff imposed by the United States, announced by President Donald Trump on July 7, 2025.





The tariff, targeting South Africa among other nations, stems from a disputed U.S. interpretation of the trade balance between the two countries.





In a statement, Ramaphosa contested the U.S. claims, noting that 56% of goods enter South Africa at a 0% most-favored-nation tariff, with 77% of U.S. goods entering duty-free.





The average tariff on imports, he added, stands at just 7.6%, challenging the basis for the U.S. tariff. South Africa remains committed to diplomatic efforts for a balanced trade relationship.





Recent discussions at the US-Africa Summit in Luanda on June 23, 2025, revealed a U.S. trade engagement template for sub-Saharan Africa, which South Africa awaits.





Ramaphosa has instructed negotiators to urgently engage based on a Framework Deal submitted to the U.S. on May 20, 2025, addressing concerns like South Africa’s alleged trade surplus and unfair practices.





The President also urged South African trade teams and businesses to accelerate diversification efforts to bolster economic resilience and global supply chain integration.





The U.S. has indicated the tariff could be modified post-negotiations, offering hope for a resolution.