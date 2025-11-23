South Africa  Secures Major G20 Victory Despite U.S. Absence



Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that the G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration has officially been adopted — even though the United States was not present.





This marks a major diplomatic win for President Cyril Ramaphosa, especially after Washington privately warned Pretoria against pushing ahead with the declaration without U.S. participation.





According to TimesLIVE, the U.S. even tried to rally some of its European allies to object and stall the process — an effort insiders say was aimed at undermining South Africa’s G20 presidency.





But despite the pressure, South Africa pushed through, and the declaration is now formally adopted.



A significant moment for Pretoria on the global stage.