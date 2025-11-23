South Africa  Sets Terms for G20 Presidency Handover



South Africa’s International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola, has confirmed that Pretoria will appoint an official of equivalent seniority to a Chargé d’Affaires to hand over the G20 presidency to the United States next week.





This comes after the US initially proposed that its Chargé d’Affaires in Pretoria receive the instruments of the G20 presidency — a move South Africa rejected, insisting that President Cyril Ramaphosa would not hand over to a junior-level diplomat.





The adjustment ensures the handover maintains the diplomatic dignity and protocol expected between the two nations.



A firm stance on protocol.

A smooth transition still on track.