PRESIDENT TRUMP SNUBS SOUTH AFRICA – CITES VIOLENCE, COMMUNISM & LAND GRABS



Current U.S. President Donald J. Trump has confirmed he will not attend the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, saying the country is being destroyed by “very bad policies.”





President Trump pointed to Operation Dudula’s violent confrontations, rising gangsterism, and the government’s Expropriation of Land Without Compensation Bill, which he says reflects communist-style economic ideas that scare off investors and threaten private property rights.





He also expressed concern over farm attacks, rural murders, and organized crime, saying South Africa has “lost its moral compass” as drug gangs, extortion groups, and political violence continue to destabilize communities.





Global analysts warn that South Africa’s crime wave, political instability, and radical land policies are painting the picture of a democracy in distress — one battling to protect both justice and order.





Trump’s refusal to attend the summit is seen as a major diplomatic blow and a wake-up call for Pretoria.

 Is South Africa’s dream of unity and stability slipping away under global scrutiny?