South Africa to establish new anti-corruption body, says President Ramaphosa





President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed a recommendation from the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) to establish a dedicated anti-corruption body to strengthen South Africa’s fight against graft.





The proposed entity, tentatively named the Office of Public Integrity and Anti-Corruption (OPIAC), would operate independently, focusing on preventing, investigating, and addressing systemic corruption.





The move aligns with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which calls for a statutory body reporting to Parliament





NACAC, which concluded its three-year term, emphasized the importance of a permanent institution to complement existing law enforcement agencies, stressing prevention, transparency, and accountability in both public and private sectors.





President Ramaphosa highlighted that combating corruption requires not only detection and enforcement but also proactive prevention, underpinned by ethical leadership and societal responsibility.





Next steps include drafting legislation and engaging stakeholders to implement the proposal, marking a key effort to restore public trust in South Africa’s institutions.