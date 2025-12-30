SOUTH AFRICA TOPS THE RANK AS THE MOST ‘GENEROUS COUNTRY ‘ IN THE WORLD

South Africa has been crowned the world’s most generous country, according to a recent study by Remitly, a digital financial services provider. The study, which assessed over 4,500 people across 25 countries, measured generosity beyond financial giving, focusing on broader human behaviors like empathy, emotional support, patience, kindness, and willingness to put others first.

With an impressive average score of 51.57 out of 60, South Africa took the top spot, followed closely by the Philippines (50.2) and the United States (49.23). The study highlights that South Africans strongly identify with statements emphasizing the value of others’ happiness and community-centered behavior.

What Makes South Africa So Generous?

The study suggests that South Africa’s strong culture of community and social responsibility contributes to its top ranking. The concept of “ubuntu,” which emphasizes human interconnectedness and community, is deeply ingrained in South African society.

Global Rankings

Top 5 Most Generous Countries: South Africa (51.57) Philippines (50.2) United States (49.23) Ireland (48.4) Canada (48.03)



Other African countries in the top 20 include Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Gambia, and Ethiopia.

This ranking is a testament to South Africa’s commitment to kindness, empathy, and community spirit. As the world celebrates the holiday season, it’s heartening to see generosity taking center stage.