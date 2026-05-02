South Africa was never rehabilitated from Apartheid



Opinion



Violence in South Africa cannot be understood only through crime statistics and headlines. It is tied to deeper historical and structural realities that continue to shape society today.





Under Apartheid, systems of exclusion, dispossession, and control shaped every aspect of life, producing long-term inequality, division, and social fragmentation.





While the political system changed in 1994, the deeper psychological and structural impacts were not fully addressed through a comprehensive process of rehabilitation or societal rebuilding.





Both the beneficiaries and the victims of apartheid were never fully rehabilitated, and no broad, transformative system of education was introduced at scale to reframe mindsets, heal inherited narratives, and rebuild a shared national identity.





As analysts like Namibia’s political Analyst Sakaria Shikomba argue, violence and inequality in South Africa are generational inheritances…this has left a society where unresolved historical tension continues to influence present-day realities in different forms.





Today, the effects are visible in:



Persistent economic inequality



High youth unemployment



Spatial and social divisions



Ongoing cycles of crime and violence





In this context, violence is not only a criminal issue, but also a reflection of unresolved historical and structural strain.



Understanding this does not excuse violence…it explains why it continues to surface.





Without deeper social rebuilding and mindset transformation, the legacy of apartheid continues to shape the present.



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