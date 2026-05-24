 “South African Activist Sparks Massive Controversy After Calling On Nigerians To Shut Down Shops And Leave The Country Amid Rising Tensions Over Crime And Illegal Drugs”





A storm has erupted on social media after South African activist Phakel’umthakathi Mhosh made explosive remarks calling on Nigerians living in South Africa to temporarily shut down their businesses and leave the country “peacefully” until ongoing tensions surrounding crime, drugs and the Shoprite issue are resolved.





In a viral statement posted online, Mhosh claimed that South Africa “cannot be held hostage by thugs and drug traffickers,” while urging Nigerians to comply with what he described as a peaceful request.





The comments immediately triggered fierce debate across the country, with many South Africans supporting tougher action against undocumented foreigners and criminal syndicates, while others accused the activist of promoting dangerous xenophobic rhetoric that could increase tensions between African communities.





The statement also raised concern because of South Africa’s long and complicated history of violence against foreign nationals, particularly migrants from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Somalia, Ethiopia and other African countries who operate small businesses in townships and informal settlements.





Critics warned that such public calls could place innocent Nigerian shop owners and families at risk, especially those who legally live and work in South Africa and have no connection to criminal activity.





Supporters of the statement, however, argue that government has failed to deal with illegal immigration, drug trafficking networks and organised crime, causing frustration among ordinary citizens who feel abandoned by authorities.





The controversy comes at a time when immigration, border control and foreign-owned businesses have become some of the most explosive political issues in South Africa ahead of upcoming political battles.





So far, Nigerian diplomatic representatives have not officially responded to the viral statement, but social media has already erupted into intense arguments between those demanding stricter immigration enforcement and those calling for peace and unity across Africa.





The incident once again highlights how deeply divided South Africans remain over crime, unemployment, immigration and the future of African unity on the continent.