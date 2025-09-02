South African activists, led by Mandla Mandela, join global flotilla to break Gaza blockade



Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, is leading a South African delegation in the Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest civilian maritime mission yet to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza.





The flotilla, launched from Barcelona with more than 50 vessels from 44 nations, is carrying food, medical supplies, and baby formula to ease Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.





Mandela joined international figures including Greta Thunberg and Susan Sarandon, calling the mission a stand against what activists describe as genocide. Despite storm delays, organizers plan to regroup in Tunis before heading for Gaza, undeterred by past Israeli interceptions.





South Africa’s involvement reflects its historic solidarity with Palestine and its ongoing genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The flotilla, named Sumud (perseverance), aims to spotlight Gaza’s plight and pressure Israel to lift the blockade.