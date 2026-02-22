The South African government has denied claims that Zimbabwe’s former first lady, Grace Mugabe, holds South African citizenship.





Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy in South Africa, clarified that while Grace Mugabe was born in Benoni to Zimbabwean parents, she relocated to Zimbabwe at the age of five.





Monyela’s comments came in response to a social media post alleging that Grace Mugabe is South African, and that her children could therefore also claim South African citizenship.





“Not true. Madam Grace Mugabe is Zimbabwean. She was born in Benoni [South Africa] on 23 July 1965 to migrant parents (Both Zimbabweans). At the age of five, she moved to Zim with her mother, while her father remained in [South Africa] for work.”





The Mugabe family is back in the spotlight in South Africa after Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe’s late President Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe, was allegedly involved in a shooting on Thursday.





A 23-year-old gardener was reportedly shot at the family’s Hyde Park property, an upmarket suburb of Johannesburg. Chatunga, 28, and another man, 33, were arrested and charged with attempted murder.





Police recovered bullet cartridges at the scene, but the firearm itself has not been found.





Reports suggest the dispute may have been linked to the victim’s absence from work, though investigations are ongoing.



The gardener remains in a critical condition in hospital, while Chatunga and his co-accused are expected to appear in court on Monday.





Grace Mugabe is unable to travel to South Africa due to an outstanding arrest warrant relating to a 2017 assault case.





In August that year, she was accused of attacking South African model Gabriella Engels with an extension cord at a Johannesburg hotel.





At the time, South Africa controversially granted Grace diplomatic immunity, allowing her to leave the country.





However, in 2018, the courts overturned that immunity, leaving her liable for prosecution should she re-enter South Africa.