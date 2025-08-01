South African high school maths Olympiad team draws criticism for lack of black representation

South African maths Olympiad team draws criticism for lack of black representation





South Africa’s high school maths team achieved its best result in over 20 years at the 2025 International Mathematics Olympiad in Australia, earning one silver and four bronze medals.





However, the team’s composition has sparked controversy, as none of the seven members are Black.





This has led to widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning the absence of ‘native South Africans’ and highlighting the underrepresentation of Black students in elite academic competitions.





The South African Mathematics Foundation has yet to publicly address the concerns raised.