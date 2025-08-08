South African Man devastated after girlfriend faked pregnancy and baby’s funeral using a doll

A man from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, has been left devastated after learning that his girlfriend faked an entire pregnancy and staged a funeral using a doll placed in a coffin.

Nkululeko Zulu, from Machibini in Mandeni, had been in a relationship for two years with Diyana Makukeke, 44, who claimed to be carrying his child. Elated by the news, Zulu supported her emotionally and financially throughout the supposed pregnancy.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Zulu recounted how the situation unfolded. “She used to visit often during the early months. But as time went on, she stopped coming. Then she told me she gave birth—but didn’t send any pictures. Before I could make sense of that, she informed me the baby had died,” he said.

Heartbroken, Zulu and his family prepared for the funeral. He paid for transport from Durban, where Diyana claimed she had given birth, to his family home in Mandeni, and also provided food for mourners. Local community members assisted in digging a grave near the family plot.

On 2 August, Diyana arrived a day late, bringing a small coffin in a van. The burial was set to proceed until Zulu’s elder brother insisted the coffin be opened so Nkululeko could see and wipe the baby’s face, in accordance with local customs.

What they discovered was shocking. “I almost fainted when I saw a doll dressed in baby clothes inside the coffin. I couldn’t believe what was happening,” Zulu said.

Amid the confusion and disbelief, Diyana reportedly fled the scene and has not been seen since. The incident has stunned the local community, prompting questions and outrage over the deception.