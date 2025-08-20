South African Man dumps girlfriend for sidechick who got pregnant only to find out the baby isn’t his

A South African woman, Ma Zondo, has narrated how her friend’s boyfriend got another lady pregnant, spoilt her throughout the pregnancy and spent lots of money on the baby’s needs only to find out he is not the biological father of the child.

She shared the story on X on Monday, August 18.

“My friend’s boyfriend got another woman pregnant, he had been spoiling her throughout the pregnancy. Went all out with the baby’s luxurious needs and organised damage payments, on that week he blocked my friend. He had done all this behind her back. All to find out he’s not the father,” she wrote.