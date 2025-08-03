South African man sentenced to life imprisonment for hacking his girlfriend to d3ath

A South African man, Thabo Samuel Segale, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal m8rder of his 24-year-old girlfriend, Amogelang Princess Mpete.

The sentence was handed down by the Mogwase Regional Court on North West on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a statement said the court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

The incident occurred on the evening of 10 July 2019, at the deceased’s parental home. Evidence presented in court revealed that Segale and Mpete were in a romantic relationship.

That evening, Segale visited her home, where they were seated in the dining room with Mpete’s seven-year-old child and her 12-year-old sibling.

Mpete reportedly asked Segale to leave as it was late and the family needed to sleep.

Enraged by suspicions of infidelity, Segale’s behaviour became erratic and violent. He proceeded to fetch a pickaxe from another room and viciously attacked Mpete in full view of the children.

She attempted to flee with the children to another room but was unsuccessful. Eventually, she managed to escape through a window, but Segale chased her outside and struck her on the head with the axe, fatally wounding her. He then fled the scene.

Police were called to the scene, and a m8rder case was opened. Segale was arrested the following day, denied bail, and remained in custody until the finalisation of the case. He pleaded guilty to the charge of m8rder.

During sentencing proceedings, the State submitted a Victim Impact Statement (VIS) compiled with the assistance of Court Preparation Officer, Gift Tapa, detailing the severe emotional and psychological trauma suffered by the two children who witnessed the attack.

In aggravation of sentence, Advocate Sicelo Moselakgomo described the attack as a savage and premeditated act, committed in a manner that “shocks the conscience of any civilized society.”

He stressed the need for a sentence that not only reflects public outrage but also affirms the sanctity of life and ensures public protection.

The court concurred, noting the serious and prevalent nature of such crimes within the jurisdiction, and accordingly sentenced Segale to life imprisonment, while also declaring him unfit to possess a firearm.

Welcoming the outcome, Dr Rachel Makhari, Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, commended the collaborative efforts of the South African Police Service, the prosecution team, and all stakeholders involved.

She emphasised that the outcome serves as a strong deterrent to perpetrators of gender-based violence, and reaffirms the NPA’s commitment to securing justice for victims of such heinous crimes