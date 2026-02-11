South African Member of Parliament Mmusi Maimane has strongly criticised proposed constitutional changes in Zimbabwe, describing the developments as “utterly disgusting”.





Reaction to Term Extensions



Maimane’s remarks were issued in direct response to a report by Reuters Africa, which indicated that Zimbabwe’s cabinet backed draft legislation on Tuesday to alter the country’s constitution. The proposed legislation seeks to extend presidential terms from five years to seven years, a change that would allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030.





The Regional Cost



Reacting to the news, Maimane argued that the continuation of a “brutal dictatorship” in Zimbabwe directly hinders South Africa’s ability to manage its ongoing immigration crisis. He stated that South Africa pays the price for ZANU PF’s governance through increased healthcare costs, policing expenses, and heightened social tensions. Furthermore, he criticised the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for maintaining close relations with ZANU PF, asserting that the ANC has forced South Africans to pay a “hefty multi generational bill” by aligning with the party.





Call for Severed Ties



Maimane broadened his critique to condemn “forever presidents and family dynasties,” specifically citing leaders such as Museveni, Mugabe, and Mnangagwa. He claimed that these leaders represent a pattern of “unscrupulous tyrants decimating Africa”.





He stated that if ruling parties like ZANU PF in Zimbabwe or Frelimo in Mozambique were to lose power, a significant number of undocumented immigrants would return to their home countries.

Maimane concluded by demanding that South Africa cut all ties with ZANU PF and cease endorsing actions that undermine democracy within the Southern African Development Community (SADC). – Zimbo LIVE International