South African newspaper accuses Trump of hoodwinking Cyril Ramaphosa

The Sunday Times based in Johannesburg, South Africa, accused President Donald Trump of blindsiding the African nation’s leader who arrived in Washington Wednesday for an Oval Office meeting.

“US president Donald Trump blindsided his counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting in the White House’s Oval Office by playing a montage of video clips of EFF leader Julius Malema singing about killing white people,” the Times published.

The EFF, or Economic Freedom Fighters, are described as a “South African Marxist–Leninist and pan-Africanist political party.”

“Just moments after Ramaphosa answered a question on the false white genocide narrative, Trump asked for the lights to be dimmed and the collation of the Malema clips was played,” the Times reported.

Malema can be heard singing “Kill the Boer,” referring to the Dutch-speaking colonists now known as Afrikaners.

Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claim that “thousands” of white Afrikaners were clamoring to get into the United States as refugees because they were “afraid of being killed” in a “white genocide.” Trump called it “the opposite of apartheid” and said the U.S. press would never report on it.

“Ramaphosa had just told Trump that he would allow, in their private meeting, his delegation… to explain to him that there was no white genocide in the country.”

That’s when the paper said Trump “jumped in and directed that the video clip be played.”

Ramaphosa’s delegation included his minister of agriculture and Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen, billionaire Johann Rupert and golfer Ernie Else, “all of whom are white,” according to the paper.

“The playing of the clip…came after a South African reporter asked Trump what it would take for him to be convinced that there was no white genocide in South Africa,” the Times reported.

“Ramaphosa jumped in to respond to the question, saying, ‘Well I can answer that for the President,’ with Trump agreeing, ‘I would rather have him answer,'” the paper reported.

“It will take President Trump listening to the voices of South Africans, some of whom are his good friends like those who are here,” Ramaphosa continued. “But when we have talks between us around a quiet table it will take President Trump to listen to them, I’m not going to be repeating what I’ve been saying, I would say if there was Afrikaner farmer genocide I can bet you these three gentlemen would not be here, including my minister of agriculture, he would not be with me.

“So it would take him, President Trump, listening to their stories, to their perspectives, that is the answer to your question.”