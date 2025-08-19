South African Police Launch Manhunt After Two Zimbabwean Men Shot Dead in Limpopo

Police have launched a major manhunt after two men were shot dead at Ha-Rangani Village in the Masisi policing area, Vhembe District, on Sunday, 17 August 2025. The victims, aged 30 and 28, were both Zimbabwean nationals originally from Bulawayo—one lived in Musina Location and the other in Ha-Rangani Village.

Police responded to a complaint around 07:30 and found a white Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD abandoned in the bush beside a gravel road. One man was discovered in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds, while the second victim was found nearby, also fatally shot. Investigators recovered live ammunition, spent cartridges, and one of the deceased’s cellphones at the scene.

A case of two counts of murder has been opened at Masisi Police Station, and the matter has been handed over to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Rodney Ndou at 082 807 2666, their nearest police station, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or submit anonymous tips via the MySAPSApp.

After the news broke on X (Twitter) on Monday, 18 August 2025, reactions were mixed. Many users expressed shock and sadness over the killings, while others celebrated the deaths and suggested no further investigation was needed.

Here are some of the comments:

@LugileK:

We don’t have humans in SA anymore. With these types of comments, I am so scared of the human beings we have in this country. You guys continue to prove whites right. How do you celebrate the death of someone who never did anything to you?

@24_Langa:

Somebody ring Colonel Ndou up and tell him to close the case; justice is done.

@Kg200520:

Their brothers kill South Africans like flies, so they don’t deserve any sympathy or tax resources; they must be taken back to Zim, and they will see what they do with their problems.