South African president refutes Trump’s claim of reverse Apartheid

President Donald Trump continued to repeat his unsubstantiated claim of “white genocide” in South Africa — calling it the “opposite of Apartheid” — as the country’s president looked clearly uncomfortable sitting next to him in the Oval Office.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to respond to Trump’s insistence that “thousands of white South Africans” were seeking refugee status in the United States because they were “afraid of being killed.”

“You do allow them to take land,” Trump claimed as Ramaphosa protested.

“No, no, no, no, no! Nobody can —”

Trump interrupted, “Then, when they take the land, they kill the white farmer. And when they kill the white farmer, nothing happens to them.”

“No, there is —”

“Nothing happens,” Trump repeated.

Earlier, Ramaphosa tried to explain that far more Black South Africans are killed than white Afrikaners.

But, no matter the question from the press, Trump continued to return to his theory of a “white genocide” — over and over again.

“I will say that, people are fleeing South Africa for their own safety. Their land is being confiscated, and in many cases they’re being killed. And, that scene of — you see how many crosses they had. Those crosses, that’s a dead person in every one of them. And those trucks or cars are paying their respects to all of those dead people on a Sunday morning.”

Ramaphosa shifted in his seat beside Trump, running his hand over his face.

“That’s a rough thing to explain away,” Trump continued. “A correct and a fair media exposes things. But we have a very corrupt media. They won’t even report this. If this were the other way around this would be the biggest story. Now, I will say, Apartheid — terrible. That was reported all the time. This is sort of the opposite of Apartheid. What’s happening now is never reported.”