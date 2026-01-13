Charles Awuzie Wrote 

South African Warships joined by China,  Russia,  and Iran,  are currently doing a joint military show off on South African waters.





The BRICS joint naval exercise called “Will for Peace 2026”, running from January 9 to 16 in their territorial waters near Simon’s Town and False Bay, close to Cape Town. This spot is super strategic, right where the Indian and Atlantic Oceans meet, guarding one of the world’s busiest global shipping routes around the Cape of Good Hope!





South Africa is leading as the host nation, providing the naval base, logistics, training grounds, and full support at Simon’s Town Naval Base, while China is heading the overall drills as part of the bigger BRICS Plus family (original BRICS: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, plus new members like Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and UAE).





Warships and vessels involved include:



1. China: Guided-missile destroyer Tangshan (Hull 122) and replenishment ship Taihu (Hull 889)



2. Russia: Corvette Stoikiy (No. 545) and oiler Yelnya





3. Iran: Expeditionary base ship IRIS Shahid Mahdavi (No. 110-3), forward base ship IRIS Makran (No. 441), and corvette IRIS Naghdi (No. 82)





4. South Africa: Valour-class frigate SAS Amatola (F145) and Warrior-class patrol vessel SAS King Adam Kok III (P1573)



5. Plus UAE corvette Bani Yas, with Brazil, Egypt, and Ethiopia joining as observers.





South Africa is stepping up big time as Africa’s leader in safeguarding key sea routes that carry oil, goods, and trade for the whole continent (sometimes over 30% of global shipping diverts this way!).





This is Africa rising, with South Africa showing the way through united BRICS power! Proud for the continent!





Check out these powerful shots of the warships from China, Russia, Iran, and South Africa gathered and flexing together in South African waters.