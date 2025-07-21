South African woman beaten to d3ath by her boyfriend

A 28-year-old woman, Ayesha Unam Mamfanya, was brutally m8rdered by her boyfriend in Cape Town, South Africa.

Advocacy group, Women for Change, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

According to the group, the incident happened on 11 July 2025 in Gugulethu.

It is alleged that after the boyfriend severely beat Ayesha and left her unconscious, she was dropped off at a day clinic, from where she was transferred to a hospital.

“Her family was only informed the following day, when they were told that Ayesha was on life support and in critical condition,” the statement read.

“She tragically succumbed to her injuries on 11 July 2025.

“According to her family, the couple had been dating for two years, and Ayesha had been living with his family.

“It is alleged that there was a history of domestic violence, with neighbours reportedly hearing her screams.

“To date, the boyfriend is on the run, and no one has been arrested.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of such a beautiful soul. Another sister was murdered. How many more until we declare GBV and femicide a National Disaster?”