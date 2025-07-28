South Africans Breathe Fire as Zimbabwe Refuses to Pay Medical Bills for Citizens in SA

The Zimbabwean government has made it clear that it will not take responsibility for the medical bills of its citizens living in the diaspora, including those based in South Africa.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told Parliament that the government’s strained national budget cannot stretch to cover the healthcare needs of Zimbabweans abroad when it is already battling to meet demands at home.

This announcement has triggered a storm of backlash among South Africans, particularly amid ongoing tensions around the use of public health services by foreign nationals.

“Charity Begins at Home,” Says Minister Ziyambi

Speaking in response to a question from opposition legislator Corban Madzivanyika (CCC), Ziyambi stated that the government is currently prioritizing the rollout of a National Health Insurance scheme for Zimbabweans residing in the country.

He emphasized that extending medical coverage to those who “left voluntarily” would only be considered if sufficient resources remained after local needs were met.

South Africans Outraged Amid Growing Anti-Foreigner Sentiment

Ziyambi’s remarks come as tensions continue to rise in South Africa, where groups like Operation Dudula have intensified efforts to bar undocumented foreign nationals — particularly Zimbabweans — from accessing public healthcare services.

Protesters argue that the public system is already overburdened and that foreign nationals are placing undue pressure on the country’s limited health infrastructure.

The statement by the Zimbabwean minister has further inflamed the debate, with many South Africans questioning why their own government is expected to provide services to foreign nationals when their home country has explicitly refused to do so.

Check out some of the reactions:

@YKnip1;

If the Zim government refuses to pay for its citizens medical bills in SA, why should SAn taxpayers carry that burden?

It’s outrageous that some Zimbos insult us in our own country while demanding free services they didn’t contribute to, services their own government won’t provide them back home.

You must be the most selfish people in the world to expect another country to care for you more than your own does.

@majoyana31;

MABAHAMBE ‼️Almal moet huis toe gaan ‼️

@RNaidoo;

The fact is @GovernmentZA is a joke. They only worry about eating taxpayers money and give a damn about what’s happening in the country.

@julia

Neither are we going to pay for illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe. Those are the legal need to cover their own way…send them back

